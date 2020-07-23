Review: 'Cursed' a fantastical screen world with minor flaws

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the new Netflix series, Cursed, created by Thomas Wheeler, (Puss in Boots,Frank Miller of Sin City and 300) Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why, Knives Out) plays Nimue, an adolescent Fey, one of the magical Sky People. But because her powers are so great she is considered cursed and is shunned by the people of her own village. She and her best friend Pym, played by Lily Newmark (Solo: A Star Wars Story, Pin Cushion), then make an unsuccessful attempt to leave home on a sailing ship where they encounter the handsome young Arthur, played by Devon Terrell (Barry, The Professor). Soon the friends are separated, and their lives are cast into chaos when the Red Paladins attack.

Nimue is given a magical sword by her dying mother and asked to take it to Merlin, played by Gustaf Skarsgard (Vikings, Westworld). Her task is complicated by the machinations of Uther Pendragon, the Red Paladins and an assortment of demons and enchanted creatures. By this point, any audience members who did not previously recognize Nimue’s name now understand that they have entered a retelling of the story of King Arthur, the wizard Merlin and the enchanted sword, Excalibur.