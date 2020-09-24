Review: 'Challenger: The Final Flight' pays tribute to victims of Challenger explosion

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Space series keep popping up on TV. Whether it's the serious Away or the funnier Space Force or Avenue 5, the shows look at the future of space flight. Yet reminders of the past also offer some good storytelling. Netflix's Challenger: The Final Flight takes us back to 1986 and the disaster that shocked us all, the Challenger shuttle explosion. In a year like 2020, you may feel a documentary about the tragedy is one more depressing story than you need right now, but this four-part series is a well-crafted story worth your time.

Creators Steven Leckart and Glen Zipper take us back to the early days of the space shuttle program and the events leading up to that fateful day, along with what happened afterward. The series uses filmed interviews with family members and colleagues of the astronauts, plus people at NASA and engineers at Morton Thiokol Corporation, the rocket boosters' makers. It also includes interviews with people who attended the shuttle launch, including Peter Billingsley (then a child actor known for A Christmas Story), a spokesperson for the Young Astronaut Program.