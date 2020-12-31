Review: 'Bridgerton' plots disconnected, but a good mix of fun and drama

If romance and sex aren’t enough, we get duels, boxing matches, balls, and a variety of costumes and hairstyles that veer far away from historical accuracy, but put it all together, and it makes for delicious viewing. With a mysterious gossip columnist named Lady Whistledown (voice of Julie Andrews) narrating the foibles of this society, the plot of the first season follows some unexpected paths to a happy ever after.

Bridgerton is a heady mix of silliness with some doses of heavy drama. The diverse cast has fun in their costumes, strolling through lovely sets, and as in any romance, the heroine is charming and bright, and the hero is handsome and sexy (Page, as the Duke of Hastings, definitely catches our attention).

The various plots may not all work in a coherent story, but they do set up nicely for future seasons for the Bridgerton family and their neighbors, the Featheringtons. And yes, we could get plenty of seasons to follow the romantic escapades of the Bridgerton family. Remember, there are eight siblings.

