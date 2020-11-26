Review: 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' lives in shadow of original

Borat is back in the states! After facing extreme punishment for embarrassing the nation of Kazakhstan with his first film, Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) is called upon to return to America in order to redeem himself and his nation. This time he is to present a great gift to the “American regime” to curry favor with the West. It’s a great honor for the disgraced journalist, but as expected, things go poorly. Borat soon finds himself on the chopping block and must scramble to complete his mission and win glory for his homeland.
However, like many sequels, the newest incarnation of Borat suffers because it cannot live up to the legacy of its predecessor. In all fairness, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is nothing short of a masterpiece. Though not everyone may appreciate the subject matter, it’s hard to deny the comedic genius that Sacha Baron Cohen brought to the original film. If you managed to miss the original in 2004, it is well worth circling back to check it out now. Unfortunately, this means Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is destined to live in the shadow of the original.
That being said, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is a worthy second outing for Borat, and it brings plenty of laughs to the table on its own. As expected, the humor is often vulgar and generally uncomfortable, leaving audiences to wonder if their laughter is appropriate. If you think there are lines that shouldn’t be crossed when cracking jokes, then there is a good chance you aren’t going to enjoy this film.
With Borat being such a recognizable figure, the sequel needed to change a bit from the original. This led to a bit more scripting, which results in a more robust story and greater leeway to explore the characters. Borat’s notoriety makes for a bit of Inception-style shenanigans as Borat must don a disguise to interact with unsuspecting Americans. This provides an opportunity to get Borat’s daughter, Tutar, into the mix. Aptly portrayed by Maria Bakalova, Tutar adds a new angle to Borat’s normal schtick. Bakalova proves up to the task and is every bit as committed and unflinching as Cohen. It’s hard to believe that anyone could do what they do and keep a straight face, let alone commit so wholeheartedly to never breaking character, and it’s a recipe for success. It may not surpass the original, but Borat Subsequent Moviefilm still manages to hit the mark.
