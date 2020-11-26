Review: 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' lives in shadow of original

That being said, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is a worthy second outing for Borat, and it brings plenty of laughs to the table on its own. As expected, the humor is often vulgar and generally uncomfortable, leaving audiences to wonder if their laughter is appropriate. If you think there are lines that shouldn’t be crossed when cracking jokes, then there is a good chance you aren’t going to enjoy this film.

With Borat being such a recognizable figure, the sequel needed to change a bit from the original. This led to a bit more scripting, which results in a more robust story and greater leeway to explore the characters. Borat’s notoriety makes for a bit of Inception-style shenanigans as Borat must don a disguise to interact with unsuspecting Americans. This provides an opportunity to get Borat’s daughter, Tutar, into the mix. Aptly portrayed by Maria Bakalova, Tutar adds a new angle to Borat’s normal schtick. Bakalova proves up to the task and is every bit as committed and unflinching as Cohen. It’s hard to believe that anyone could do what they do and keep a straight face, let alone commit so wholeheartedly to never breaking character, and it’s a recipe for success. It may not surpass the original, but Borat Subsequent Moviefilm still manages to hit the mark.