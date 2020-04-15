Review: 'Blow the Man Down' a mesmerizing tale of murder, money and mayhem

Murder. Money. A Maine fishing village with some nasty secrets. Blow the Man Down brings us all the goodies in a tight, little story about two sisters trying to cover up a murder. This female-centric movie brings us the young siblings looking out for each other after their mother’s death, three busybody older neighbors and one managing madam played by the amazing Margo Martindale.
We meet Mary Beth (Morgan Saylor) and Priscilla (Sophie Lowe) moments after they lose their mother. Mary Beth, no longer needing to stay at home now that she doesn’t have to play the role of caretaker, is ready to leave their hometown of Easter Cove to go to college. But Priscilla wants Mary Beth to stay and help her run the fish and chips shop. When Mary Beth discovers that their mother left no money to the girls, ruling out college, she heads to the local bar where she meets trouble in Gorski (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and it’s not long before Mary Beth needs to protect herself with a harpoon. Priscilla takes things in hand to protect her sister and covers up Gorski’s death. That’s what sisters are for, right?
Meanwhile, three of the local ladies (Annette O’Toole, June Squibb and Marceline Hugot), who were friends with Mary Beth and Priscilla’s mother, want to clean up some old business involving Enid (Margo Martindale), who runs a motel that “caters” specifically to men. This is where the story takes an unexpected turn. Between the ladies determined to take on Enid, the latter’s need for control and the sisters’ fear of Gorski’s body showing up, things could get ugly in this small town.
The film straddles a fine line between small-town quirkiness and a darker tone wherein lives are in danger. There’s humor as well, involving a new police officer in town (Will Brittain) who tries to court Priscilla while she frantically tries to hide any sign of the murder.
Blow the Man Down offers viewers an entertaining story with some unforeseen turns. It doesn’t wear out its welcome, coming in at a tidy 91 minutes. With a good cast in a town full of secrets, the film is both pleasant and hard to look away from.
