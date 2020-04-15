Review: 'Blow the Man Down' a mesmerizing tale of murder, money and mayhem

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Murder. Money. A Maine fishing village with some nasty secrets. Blow the Man Down brings us all the goodies in a tight, little story about two sisters trying to cover up a murder. This female-centric movie brings us the young siblings looking out for each other after their mother’s death, three busybody older neighbors and one managing madam played by the amazing Margo Martindale.

We meet Mary Beth (Morgan Saylor) and Priscilla (Sophie Lowe) moments after they lose their mother. Mary Beth, no longer needing to stay at home now that she doesn’t have to play the role of caretaker, is ready to leave their hometown of Easter Cove to go to college. But Priscilla wants Mary Beth to stay and help her run the fish and chips shop. When Mary Beth discovers that their mother left no money to the girls, ruling out college, she heads to the local bar where she meets trouble in Gorski (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and it’s not long before Mary Beth needs to protect herself with a harpoon. Priscilla takes things in hand to protect her sister and covers up Gorski’s death. That’s what sisters are for, right?