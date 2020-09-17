Review: 'Bill and Ted Face the Music' a nostalgic journey current fans will enjoy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Teenage slackers Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) were assigned a monumental task by a time traveler from the future: write a song that would unite the world. Well, it’s been 30 years, and not only have they not come up with the perfect song, but it is starting to seem likely that they never will. It turns out the song isn’t just necessary to create a better future, but it’s the hinge pin of all space and time. Bill and Ted are going to have to get their act together in the only way they know how, by saddling up for another time-traveling adventure and setting things right.

If Bill and Ted aren’t your bag, this probably isn’t going to be the film that wins you over. Like many nostalgic sequels, Bill and Ted Face the Music is choppy and uneven. For every moment of the film that hits the right notes, there are two that are mediocre at best. Still, the laughs are there, and it makes for a fun ride. For those of us in the right age bracket to remember Bill and Ted’s original adventure, Face the Music will prove a fond reminder of years-gone-by. The film even offers some character growth and wraps up the franchise’s storyline in a satisfactory way. If nothing else, Face the Music deserves credit for depicting Bill and Ted 30 years later and somehow manages to make that feel believable and genuine—for what that’s worth amid all the silliness that comprises the Bill and Ted adventures.

Bill and Ted Face the Music was initially planned for a traditional theatrical release, but in context of the pandemic, it was released directly to home viewers via streaming. Though not necessarily all that much in the context of buying a couple of movie tickets and a bucket of popcorn, the 20-dollar price tag to rent Bill and Ted Face the Music at home seems a bit steep for the offering. Face the Music may not find much of an audience willing to pay, though only time will tell. As movie distributors are looking for new ways to compensate for the lost revenue of an opening weekend at the box office, films like Bill and Ted Face the Music are testing the waters of the straight-to-streaming markets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0