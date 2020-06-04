Review: 'Battle Star Galactica (2004)' has still got it

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A remake of the 70’s science-fiction program of the same name, Battlestar Galactica (2004) represents one of the rare times when the reiteration outshines the original. The show features distant colonies of humans who have been overrun by the artificial intelligence they created, the dreaded Cylons. The last remnant of humanity has formed a massive convoy and plunges into the unknown, hoping to find safety in the vastness of space. What’s left of the human race will need courage and ingenuity if they are going to outwit the Cylons and find the birthplace of humanity, a lost planet called Earth.

Even a decade after its final episode, Battlestar Galactica remains one of the best examples of quality science-fiction television. Visually, the show holds up very well. The exterior space shots are often breathtaking, the kind of stuff you want to see on a big screen with good sound if you have the opportunity. Though you’ll find that there is more to Battlestar Galactica than just its pretty exterior.