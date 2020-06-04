Review: 'Battle Star Galactica (2004)' has still got it

A remake of the 70’s science-fiction program of the same name, Battlestar Galactica (2004) represents one of the rare times when the reiteration outshines the original. The show features distant colonies of humans who have been overrun by the artificial intelligence they created, the dreaded Cylons. The last remnant of humanity has formed a massive convoy and plunges into the unknown, hoping to find safety in the vastness of space. What’s left of the human race will need courage and ingenuity if they are going to outwit the Cylons and find the birthplace of humanity, a lost planet called Earth.
Even a decade after its final episode, Battlestar Galactica remains one of the best examples of quality science-fiction television. Visually, the show holds up very well. The exterior space shots are often breathtaking, the kind of stuff you want to see on a big screen with good sound if you have the opportunity. Though you’ll find that there is more to Battlestar Galactica than just its pretty exterior.
The best part of Battlestar Galactica is its characters, who are all compelling, flawed and up against an untenable situation. Aside from Edward James Olmos, the cast was relatively unknown at the time, and all proved up for the task. Each of the characters is treated with care, which isn’t necessarily easy to do with a large ensemble cast. In this case, we see the cast of Battlestar Galactica gets a lot of support from the writers. Despite being an action-oriented science-fiction show, Battlestar Galactica has a lot of depth. The show brings authentic dialog and a compelling story that sells the desperate plight of humanity with every episode. Twists and turns are par for the course, building tension with each and every episode.
As with any show, there are a few clunky episodes, and parts of the story suffer slightly from the weekly episodic format. Still, the overall run of Battlestar Galactica sets a high bar and earns the show a spot amongst the best science-fiction shows of all time. As an added bonus, Battlestar Galactica is free to stream right now. Like, really free, with the exception of ads, and it can be readily viewed on the SyFy app. All four seasons and the miniseries that started it all make for a lot of quality screen time and worth watching for returning fans and newcomers alike.
