Review: 'Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar' silly, colorful and not for everyone

We are in the depth of winter, and the pandemic keeps us at home. With travel limited, putting the fun into our lives gets harder and harder. What movie can keep us from feeling gloomy and cynical? Quality dramas and grim action thrillers keep things in dour mode, right? If you need something bright and cheerful to help your mood, then Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar may just do the trick. Far from gloomy, this film is silly and colorful and will not be for everyone. But for the rest of us, it’s a cheerful evening hanging out with characters you like and laughing at improbable situations.
Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig play Barb and Star, two women who work together, live together and share their every thought together. Barb is a widow; Star is divorced. They enjoy their lives working at a furniture store and meeting with their other friends for a weekly Talk Club. When they lose their jobs, Star convinces Barb that it’s time to change things up and take a vacation to Vista Del Mar, Florida. Silliness ensues.
Middle-aged and culotte-wearing Barb and Star are so likable as they consistently choose to see the bright side of everything. As for plot complications, we have the villainous Sharon Gordon Fisherman (also played by Wiig), who schemes in her lair (it says “Lair” right on the elevator button to her place) to destroy Vista Del Mar for…reasons. Edgar (Jamie Dornan), the henchman who adores her, is sent to Vista Del Mar to prepare for the town’s doom. Guess who he meets at the hotel bar?
Some viewers won’t find the movie fun. Some jokes fall flat, and the villain plot takes away from the fun of watching Barb and Star enjoy a vacation of a lifetime. Yet, Barb and Star make the movie a delight for the rest of us, and a majority of the jokes will have audiences laughing. We get musical numbers and Dornan having fun as the hapless Edgar. We also get supporting characters played by some funny people, including Vanessa Bayer, Damon Wayans, Jr., Phyllis Smith and Michael Hitchcock.
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is a ridiculous but joyous film. Watching two women rediscovering their “glimmer” in a tourist trap of a town makes you believe that one day you too can travel to tourist traps and have an exciting adventure, as long as you have your best friend with you, a best friend like Barb or Star.