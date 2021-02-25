Review: 'Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar' silly, colorful and not for everyone

Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar Directed by Josh Greenbaum Rated PG-13 VIDEO ON DEMAND B+

We are in the depth of winter, and the pandemic keeps us at home. With travel limited, putting the fun into our lives gets harder and harder. What movie can keep us from feeling gloomy and cynical? Quality dramas and grim action thrillers keep things in dour mode, right? If you need something bright and cheerful to help your mood, then Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar may just do the trick. Far from gloomy, this film is silly and colorful and will not be for everyone. But for the rest of us, it’s a cheerful evening hanging out with characters you like and laughing at improbable situations.

Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig play Barb and Star, two women who work together, live together and share their every thought together. Barb is a widow; Star is divorced. They enjoy their lives working at a furniture store and meeting with their other friends for a weekly Talk Club. When they lose their jobs, Star convinces Barb that it’s time to change things up and take a vacation to Vista Del Mar, Florida. Silliness ensues.