Review: 'Bad Education'

Hugh Jackman steals this show, which is fitting for the embezzling superintendent he plays in Bad Education. The HBO original takes us through the downfall of the charismatic Frank Tassone (Jackman), who has guided his school district into the ranks of Long Island’s elite schools. Along the way, superintendent Tassone steals millions of tax-payer dollars. Who says a career in education doesn’t pay well?

Based on an article in New York Magazine, the film tells the true story of how the Roslyn School District was the victim of Tassone’s greed.

On the surface, he is an outstanding superintendent He remembers the names of students and parents. He encouragesd his students to succeed and fees pride in their successes when they’re accepted to Ivy League colleges. But it’s his encouragement of one student, Rachel Bhargava (Geraldine Viswanathan), who leads to his downfall.

When Rachel wants to discuss the scheduled construction of the school’s new, expensive skywalk, she off-handedly mentions that the school paper’s editor only wants a puff piece. It’s Tassone who encourages her to make it something more. Rachel decides to find a more exciting angle on her story, and what she discovers are some startling financial inconsistencies.