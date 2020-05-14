Review: 'Bad Education'

Hugh Jackman steals this show, which is fitting for the embezzling superintendent he plays in Bad Education. The HBO original takes us through the downfall of the charismatic Frank Tassone (Jackman), who has guided his school district into the ranks of Long Island’s elite schools. Along the way, superintendent Tassone steals millions of tax-payer dollars. Who says a career in education doesn’t pay well?
Based on an article in New York Magazine, the film tells the true story of how the Roslyn School District was the victim of Tassone’s greed.
On the surface, he is an outstanding superintendent He remembers the names of students and parents. He encouragesd his students to succeed and fees pride in their successes when they’re accepted to Ivy League colleges. But it’s his encouragement of one student, Rachel Bhargava (Geraldine Viswanathan), who leads to his downfall.
When Rachel wants to discuss the scheduled construction of the school’s new, expensive skywalk, she off-handedly mentions that the school paper’s editor only wants a puff piece. It’s Tassone who encourages her to make it something more. Rachel decides to find a more exciting angle on her story, and what she discovers are some startling financial inconsistencies.
The script lets us see what a great guy Tassone is. Through Jackman’s performance, audiences can enjoy watching him maneuver the sticky world of angry parents with underachieving children, or his staff, happy with the increasing property values but always concerned about the district’s standing in the state. We can’t help but side with him. So, when the district’s financial administrator and friend to Tassone, Pam Gluckin (another excellent performance by Allison Janney), is caught using the district’s credit card for personal home improvements, Tassone is shocked.
Bad Education is not without comedy. Tassone easily convinces colleagues to keep things quiet, and Gluckin’s niece (played by Annaleigh Ashford), who works in the district office, isn’t the sharpest co-conspirator in crime. Still, Tassone’s story is darker, showing us how his positive image among co-workers, friends and students covers the reality of his deeper secrets.
Bad Education is a quick-moving, entertaining film about a man hiding so much and a student who uncovers the truth.
