Review: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' hold firm as storytelling, animation masterpiece

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three seasons of exciting adventures with memorable characters became available this month when Avatar: The Last Airbender arrived on Netflix. This animated series (ignore the movie version, an abomination) originally aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 through 2008. It offered us long-form animated storytelling that appealed to viewers of all ages. That appeal is still going strong.

In a land where four nations once lived in peace, the Fire Nation has wiped out the Air Nation and is invading the Water and Earth Nations. The only person that can save the world from the Fire Nation is the Avatar, who has been missing for 100 years. When Katara (voice of Mae Whitman) and her brother Sokka (Jack De Sena) discover a 12-year-old boy frozen in ice and awaken him, they learn he’s Aang, the only remaining Airbender of the Air Nation, and he’s been asleep for 100 years. Could he be the missing Avatar? Spoiler: yes, yes he is.