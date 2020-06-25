Review: 'Artemis Fowl' leaves book fans disappointed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Disney+ released the long-awaited film adaptation of Artemis Fowl this month. It suffered from several delays during production; the final one a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which saw the film postponed from its May 2020 theatrical release date. The movie might have received a warmer welcome in theaters, but it hasn’t been well received by audiences of the small screen, especially those who are dedicated book lovers

The movie is based on the first two books of the popular Artemis Fowl series by Eion Colfer. Directed by Kenneth Branagh (Thor, Much Ado About Nothing), the special effects of this story’s magical creatures are amazing throughout, and would have been more readily appreciated in a larger than life theater format.

Condensing the story of the first two books into one movie resulted in a fast-moving plot that requires close attention, or else it quickly becomes too confusing. Fans of the book series may be displeased with the many plot points skipped, adjusted or abridged in the film adaptation. While it is possible that future movies could elaborate and fill in areas of the story, the lukewarm reception of Artemis Fowl makes it unlikely there will be any sequels to bring the remaining six books to the screen.