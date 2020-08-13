Review: 'Arkansas' is worth a watch, but only one

Clark Duke is one of those character actors you recognize, but probably not by name. He often plays that short, kind of chubby nerd—see Kick-Ass (2010) or Hot Tub Time Machine (2010). Now he’s not only leading a film (albeit with one of the lesser Hemsworths), he also wrote the screenplay (with Andrew Boonkrong, from John Brandon’s novel) and directed. The crime drama Arkansas, released on streaming in early May and included with Amazon Prime, is an interesting diversion in the time of COVID but will not hold up to repeat viewings.

Liam Hemsworth (the one from Hunger Games) plays Kyle, a small-time drug dealer who, at the beginning of the film, is being promoted one rung up on the somewhat creaky Dixie Mafia ladder. Kyle is partnered with Swin (Duke), a short, kind of chubby nerd who promises that Kyle will grow to like him despite his quirky sarcasm. Their boss, next up on that ladder, is the eccentric and slightly menacing Bright (John Malkovich), who stays under the radar by working as a fulltime park ranger. All is going swimmingly until a deal goes bad, as they tend to do. Interspersed throughout Kyle and Swin’s adventures, is the backstory of Frog (Vince Vaughn), with flashbacks all the way back to the mid-1980s showing how he got to where he is today, and how his life will eventually intersect with that of Kyle and Swin.