Review: 'Alex Rider' shares exciting adventures of teenaged spy

Alex Rider Created by Guy Burt Rated TV-14 AMAZON PRIME B+

The talented Otto Farrant brings life to Anthony Horowitz’s Alex Rider, the hero of a popular series of young-adult action-adventure novels.

Alex is a teenager in London, an orphan who is being raised by his uncle, Ian Rider (Andrew Buchan), and Jack Starbright (Ronke Adekoluejo), their housekeeper. When Ian dies, Alex is not satisfied with the story he is given, so he decides to investigate on his own. Alex discovers that not only was his uncle murdered, but he was also a spy. In his determination to find out what actually happened, he ends up being recruited by the unit of MI6 that had employed his uncle.

As an undercover teenaged spy, he infiltrates Point Blanc, an extremely exclusive school for the troubled adolescent children of rich and powerful parents. Maybe he can learn something there about the events that lead to his uncle's murder.