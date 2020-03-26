Review: 'Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse' trots rather than gallops

Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse plods across the screen with mystery and suspense but little galloping excitement.
The two-part series starts off with gusto as the first murder takes place before the credits have even ended. It does not, however, keep the same pace after its auspicious beginning. Despite dragging along a little slowly in some places, there are aspects of The Pale Horse that make it watchable nonetheless.
The setting is one such watchable aspect. Just like Agatha Christie’s story of the same name, this Amazon Prime series takes place in London in the 1960s. The lavish wardrobes, sets and cars are straight out of the era, from the pink-tiled bathroom with lime trim to women using exercise shaker belts.
The Pale Horse is Sarah Phelps’ third time bringing a Christie classic to the small screen. The debonair protagonist is Mark Easterbrook (Rufus Sewell), whose first wife, Delphine (Georgina Campbell), died shortly after they were married. A year later, he is seen to have a new wife, Hermia (Kaya Scodelario), and a girlfriend, Thomasina (Poppy Gilbert). Mark appears to have rushed into his second, troubled marriage after his beloved first wife died—suspect circumstances indeed.
The mystery starts with a list of names written on a piece of paper found in a dead woman’s shoe. Mark is on the list, as are several others, almost all of whom have since died. As Inspector Stanley Lejeune (Sean Pertwee) struggles to solve the puzzle of these apparently linked deaths, we are introduced to other characters, including the three fortune tellers who live at The Pale Horse in the country town of Much Deeping in Surrey and another man, Zachariah Osborne (Bertie Carvel), searching for answers.
The ending is satisfyingly complex, worthy of a Christie story. Those who are already familiar with this particular tale will be happy to discover that the resolution is close to Christie’s perfectly written ending, but just different enough to make this mini-series individual and worth watching. With the tension rising and the ah-ha’s piling up as scenes unfold, the story becomes increasingly clear.
