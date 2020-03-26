Review: 'Agatha Christie’s A Pale Horse' trots rather than gallops

Agatha Christie’s A Pale Horse plods across the screen with mystery and suspense but little galloping excitement

The two-part series starts off with gusto as the first murder takes place before the credits have even ended. It does not, however, keep the same pace after its auspicious beginning. Despite dragging along a little slowly in some places, there are aspects of The Pale Horse that make it watchable nonetheless.

The setting is one such watchable aspect. Just like Agatha Christie’s story of the same name, this Amazon Prime series takes place in London in the 1960s. The lavish wardrobes, sets and cars are straight out of the era, from the pink-tiled bathroom with lime trim to women using exercise shaker belts.

A Pale Horse is Sarah Phelps’ third time bringing a Christie classic to the small screen. The debonair protagonist is Mark Easterbrook (Rufus Sewell), whose first wife, Delphine (Georgina Campbell), died shortly after they were married. A year later, he is seen to have a new wife, Hermia (Kaya Scodelario), and a girlfriend, Thomasina (Poppy Gilbert). Mark appears to have rushed into his second, troubled marriage after his beloved first wife died—suspect circumstances indeed.