Review: A bloody fun time to be had in season two of 'What We Do in the Shadows'

When the Emmy nominations were announced last week, the comedy series category included some all-time favorites like Schitt’s Creek and The Good Place. The list also included a series that deserves Emmy love: What We Do in the Shadows. Nominated for its second season, this series about a house full of vampires knows how to make us laugh.

Originally aired weekly on FX, you can now find the entire season on Hulu. Based on the film by the same name, which was directed by Taika Waititi, the series’ first season brought us a new set of vampires living on Staten Island. Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin (Mark Prosch) share a gloomy home. They have Nandor’s familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), to do the housekeeping, but in season two, Guillermo has a secret. Can a natural vampire slayer still handle his job as a vampire familiar? Isn’t that a conflict of interest?