'Ip Man 4: The Finale' is a martial arts dream come true

The current cinematic incarnation of Ip Man began at Donnie Yen’s portrayal of the character in the 2008 film, Ip Man, with the franchise growing into a box office juggernaut in China over the last 12 years. The newest installment, Ip Man 4: The Finale, easily broke opening-day box-office records in China when it was released. Best known to American audiences as Bruce Lee’s instructor, Ip Man is a martial arts master of renown. The continued story of the enigmatic character follows the aging master on a journey to the US to see his greatest student and find a way to secure a quality education for his estranged son.
Donnie Yen is known for bringing top martial arts action, and his newest film is certainly no exception. Ip Man 4 comes complete with amazing martial arts choreography, and those who are tuning in for that reason are sure to be entertained. Donnie Yen is one of martial-arts cinema’s greats, and seeing him in action onscreen is a real treat. While Ip Man 4 could get by on action alone, those looking for something more will find some depth in storytelling as well. While the plot does fall into the same predictable ruts as the rest of the franchise, it does so against a backdrop of a simple story highlighting community and a connection to family.
Once a film series gets to three or four entries, new releases are as likely to be considered for their role as part of a whole as they are to be evaluated simply on their own merit. In this case, Ip Man 4 does a decent job of both elevating the series in its entirety and carrying its own weight as a stand-alone story. Like most cinema franchises, the inaugural Ip Man is the best of the batch, and the sequels struggle to live up to the high bar set by the original film. Fortunately for us, Ip Man 4 avoids being the low point in the saga, and instead lets the series go out on a high note. All four of Donni Yen’s Ip Man films are currently available via streaming on Netflix and well worth watching or revisiting if you are looking for some high-quality martial arts cinema.
