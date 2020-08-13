'Ip Man 4: The Finale' is a martial arts dream come true

Once a film series gets to three or four entries, new releases are as likely to be considered for their role as part of a whole as they are to be evaluated simply on their own merit. In this case, Ip Man 4 does a decent job of both elevating the series in its entirety and carrying its own weight as a stand-alone story. Like most cinema franchises, the inaugural Ip Man is the best of the batch, and the sequels struggle to live up to the high bar set by the original film. Fortunately for us, Ip Man 4 avoids being the low point in the saga, and instead lets the series go out on a high note. All four of Donni Yen’s Ip Man films are currently available via streaming on Netflix and well worth watching or revisiting if you are looking for some high-quality martial arts cinema.