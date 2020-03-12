'Emma' is scrumptious adaptation of a beloved book

Another Jane Austen adaptation hits cinemas this year with Autumn de Wilde’s Emma. While some may be less than excited by a movie about a privileged young woman living in early 1800s England, many of us are giddy at the thought of a new take on this classic story.
Miss Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy) enjoys a life of leisure in a rural manor. Living with her hypochondriac father (Bill Nighy), Emma finds satisfaction in organizing people’s lives. When she takes young Harriet Smith (Mia Goth) under her wing, Emma decides Harriet’s perfect match is Mr. Elton (Josh O’Connor). Emma may think she knows what’s best, but her neighbor Mr. Knightley (Johnny Flynn) thinks differently. Who is right? And will our characters find love?
If there’s anything that makes Austen’s Emma less popular than Pride and Prejudice, it’s our heroine. This sprightly story about matchmaking offers us a protagonist who is smug and self-satisfied, making her hard to like, and this film version plays up Emma’s selfishness. Eleanor Catton’s screenplay doesn’t shy away from Emma’s sense of superiority, which is why seeing her understand how wrong she’s been during the latter half of the movie feels thoroughly satisfying.
We get a creamy pastel setting, a lively score and lovely costumes, offering viewers a feast for the eyes and ears. Taylor-Joy and Flynn as Emma and Knightley also give us a sexier relationship than typically seen in this story. They banter with each other and dislike each other’s judgments, yet when the two dance together, their chemistry is palpable.
Compared to the 1996 version with Gwyneth Paltrow and the 1995 adaptation Clueless with Alicia Silverstone, director de Wilde makes this movie a frothy confection that feels more like a screwball comedy. The film takes a highly comedic tone and lets the characters shine—Nighy gets plenty of laughs with just a side-eye or twitch of his brows. Then the movie switches into a more heartfelt drama and succeeds magnificently, turning into a touching story about someone learning harsh lessons and becoming a better for it.
Emma looks beautiful and tells a delightful story. It’s funny and heartwarming. What more could fans want from a Jane Austen adaptation?