'Emma' is scrumptious adaptation of a beloved book

Another Jane Austen adaptation hits cinemas this year with Autumn de Wilde’s Emma. While some may be less than excited by a movie about a privileged young woman living in early 1800s England, many of us are giddy at the thought of a new take on this classic story.

Miss Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy) enjoys a life of leisure in a rural manor. Living with her hypochondriac father (Bill Nighy), Emma finds satisfaction in organizing people’s lives. When she takes young Harriet Smith (Mia Goth) under her wing, Emma decides Harriet’s perfect match is Mr. Elton (Josh O’Connor). Emma may think she knows what’s best, but her neighbor Mr. Knightley (Johnny Flynn) thinks differently. Who is right? And will our characters find love?

If there’s anything that makes Austen’s Emma less popular than Pride and Prejudice, it’s our heroine. This sprightly story about matchmaking offers us a protagonist who is smug and self-satisfied, making her hard to like, and this film version plays up Emma’s selfishness. Eleanor Catton’s screenplay doesn’t shy away from Emma’s sense of superiority, which is why seeing her understand how wrong she’s been during the latter half of the movie feels thoroughly satisfying.