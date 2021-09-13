NAU film series is back with focus on 1971, heritage months

October 5 will be a 50th anniversary showing of Peter Bogdanovich’s first film, The Last Picture Show. This sad and moving classic, adapted from Larry McMurtry’s small Texas town coming-of-age novel, was nominated for eight Oscars and won two for veteran actors Ben Johnson and Cloris Leachman in unforgettable supporting roles.

We commemorate Disability Pride and Heritage Month with a 2021 Oscar winner, The Sound of Metal. Riz Ahmed was Oscar nominated as Best Actor for portraying Ruben Stone, a heavy metal drummer who struggles to navigate life and find his identity as he begins to lose his hearing. The film has been heralded as an evocative look at the experiences of the deaf community. With six Oscar nominations it won for Best Editing and Best Sound thanks to director Darius Marder presenting the world from drummer Stone’s point of view.

In the 1970s, only about one out of every 200 films was directed by a woman. Our November 50th anniversary movie was written and directed by and stars Elaine May who co-stars with Walter Matthau in her debut film, A New Leaf. This rarely-screened film is one of the funniest movies ever, and which film critic Roger Ebert described as “hilarious, and cockeyed, and warm.”