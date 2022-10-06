Freaky favorites: Four underseen horror movie recommendations for Spooky Season

At my house, Spooky Season starts early.

No, we aren’t one of those houses that keeps the cobwebs and jack-o-lanterns out all year long, but we do maintain that spirit with a steady stream of horror movies to compliment our evening rest and relaxation. But, wait. Watching horror to relax? That makes no sense!

I agree. When I think about our viewing habits, I am often baffled that my partner and I continue watching these movies when most of them leave us either disappointed or terrified, but nonetheless, we keep watching because – well – they’re fun. The collective experience of being scared or shocked is undeniable and slightly addicting, so as we venture into another season of ghouls, goblins and gore, we’re going to offer a couple of recommendations that will be sure to engross you out – sorry.

But, to make this as interesting as possible, our recommendations will come from deep within the horror canon because while “The Exorcist”, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Halloween” are all classics that you have to see – I’m serious, stop what you’re doing and watch them now – the four films listed below are criminally underseen and deserve to be viewed by a wider audience.

So, in no particular order, here are four horror films that will be sure to impress you this Spooky Season.

Revenge

TW // sexual violence/rape

Have you ever watched a movie that has so much blood in it that, during production, the prop department had to frequently restock their supply?

Well this is your chance to watch one!

“Revenge” is a French, action-horror movie released in 2017, and boy, is it a doozy. The film follows an aspirational woman named Jen who goes on a hunting trip with her boyfriend and his two friends – each of them wealthy, each of them married. After one of the men rapes Jen, the three of them try to pay her off, but when she refuses, they take matters into their own hands and push her to her death – or so they think.

The rest of the movie is a neon-soaked revenge story set in the cruel and rocky desert of some unknown land. The story and its motifs are brimming with meaning, and the transgressive imagery deconstructs the androcratic mythos of the West and cinematic tradition. While it is certainly disturbing at parts, the intention brought by its female director respects the protagonist’s trauma and flips the misogyny associated with rape-revenge exploitation films on its head.

It’s a spectacular piece of modern exploitation that should be seen by anyone who can handle blood.

Stream “Revenge” for free on Shudder.

Funny Games

Probably one of the most celebrated films on this list, “Funny Games” is Austrian filmmaker Michael Hanake’s 1997 home-invasion thriller, but unlike most of the home-invasion stories that came before, “Funny Games” relentlessly punishes the viewer for watching as a way of commenting on the exploitation of violence on screen in both film and TV culture.

The story follows a bourgeois family while they’re on vacation in Austria, but things take a hard left turn when two young men, adorning bright, white jumpsuits insert themselves into the lives of this family and make them participate in a series of sadistic games that gradually escalate over the course of one long and horrifying night.

The unspeakable physical and psychological torture that the characters are subjected to are often interrupted by the young men’s fourth-wall-breaking asides which are written in a way that entices and whets our appetites for more atrocity and destruction.

It’s a shocking and disturbing dissertation on the way violence dilutes our appreciation for and understanding of violence in real life.

Hanake did a shot-for-shot remake in 2007 for his English-speaking audience, and though it has different actors and a new setting, it’s just as masterful and horrifying as the original.

Stream the ‘97 version for free on the Criterion Channel or on HBO Max.

Near Dark

Move over “Twilight” and “The Lost Boys”, there’s a new leather-clad vampire crew in town, and things are a bit more ominous with these blood-sucking outcasts.

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow (“Point Break” and “The Hurt Locker”) and notoriously difficult to stream, “Near Dark” is neo-Western horror flick that is as enticing as it is shocking. It follows a young cowboy named Caleb who falls in love with a sultry woman named Mae, but when she turns out to be a vampire and bites him on the neck, their relationship gets complicated. His taste for blood paired with his fear of hurting his family forces him to join Mae’s gang of traveling vampires.

A story of love and family, good and evil, “Near Dark” is an intense and beautifully crafted film that’s going to blow your mind, but be warned: there’s an iconic bar scene that may not be suitable for the squeamish.

“Near Dark” is now streaming exclusively on the Criterion Channel.

Possession

The last film on this list is certainly not the least, but I’ll warn you, a call to your therapist may be needed after finishing this absolutely insane 1981 cult-horror classic.

Birthed out of a fascination for Lovecraftian tales and the Cold War, “Possession” tells the story of a spy returning to his West Berlin home only to find his wife wanting a divorce. Confused and distraught, the spy sets out to find answers, and while answers are what he finds, they are unexpected, terrifying and stomach-churningly ugly.

Despite its subpar release due to a heavily edited cut, the film gained cult status years later as it appeared in midnight-showings at art houses across the nation. It’s a must-see for anyone who — well — likes horror.

While “Possession” is also notoriously difficult to stream, it has an exclusive home on the Metrograph Theater’s at-home streaming service. Search metrograph.com and type in “Possession” to find it.