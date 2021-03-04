The end is nigh for 'WandaVision'

WandaVision on Disney+ became a must-watch show through its first eight episodes. Now the big question is, can WandaVision stick the landing with its ninth and final episode? Of course, the problem with that question is trying to define what makes a good landing for a series.

Remember the gnashing of teeth and the rending of garments when Game of Thrones ended? Everyone had built out theories and plot possibilities to which the show could not live up. It didn’t help that the series rushed through some of its plot points to get to the big finale. Still, if you were someone with a favorite theory on how the Night King would be vanquished, your joy in his death probably decreased when you saw how it really played out. Some people were bound to feel disappointment as their imagined endings shattered.

Watching a series that builds a story through weekly episodes can build excitement at what happens next. With a binge-release schedule, you don’t get that juicy tension. Whereas, once-a-week episodes have you creating the next episode’s script in your brain and then sharing it online with other fans…and being wrong.