Review: 'Locke and Key' is a string of mysteries waiting to be unlocked

Meredith Averill (Haunting of Hill House, The Good Wife), Aron Eli Coleite (Star Trek: Discovery, Heroes) and Carlton Cuse (Lost, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) have taken Joel Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’ series of dark graphic novels and crafted a very watchable teen drama full of suspense and eeriness.

Locke and Key opens with a mysterious self-immolation, followed by the arrival of the Locke family at their deceased father’s family estate, also known as Keyhouse. The three Locke children and their mother moved after tragedy struck in their Seattle home, in need of a fresh start. The setting is stunning, with the Keyhouse mansion set on the rugged coast of Massachusetts near the charming town of Matheson.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The plot revolves around the three Locke children in mourning. Teenagers Tyler (Connor Jessup) and Kinsey (Emilia Jones) immediately begin attending the local boarding school as day students, while their little brother Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) has a week off, during which time he is drawn to echoes in the well house and whispering keys throughout the mansion.