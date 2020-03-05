Review: 'Locke and Key' is a string of mysteries waiting to be unlocked

Meredith Averill (Haunting of Hill House, The Good Wife), Aron Eli Coleite (Star Trek: Discovery, Heroes) and Carlton Cuse (Lost, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) have taken Joel Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’ series of dark graphic novels and crafted a very watchable teen drama full of suspense and eeriness.
Locke and Key opens with a mysterious self-immolation, followed by the arrival of the Locke family at their deceased father’s family estate, also known as Keyhouse. The three Locke children and their mother moved after tragedy struck in their Seattle home, in need of a fresh start. The setting is stunning, with the Keyhouse mansion set on the rugged coast of Massachusetts near the charming town of Matheson.
The plot revolves around the three Locke children in mourning. Teenagers Tyler (Connor Jessup) and Kinsey (Emilia Jones) immediately begin attending the local boarding school as day students, while their little brother Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) has a week off, during which time he is drawn to echoes in the well house and whispering keys throughout the mansion.
The story initially jumps quickly from character to character, as the children have distanced themselves from one another and begin forming relationships in Matheson. However, the secrets of the house continue to ensnare each of them, binding them closer and closer together. Tyler, Kinsey and Bode are drawn into unsettling situations as they experiment with the keys and all the doors—real and magic—that they open. .
The siblings begin working together and bringing their new friends in as allies to explore the mysteries they continue to discover. As more keys appear, the magic gets progressively darker. Secrets are uncovered from their father’s past that reveal bits and pieces of the riddles they are trying to solve. Together they discover hints as to the origin of the magic and itt becomes clear that for any of them to succeed, they will each need to rely on one another’s strengths.
As might be expected from a series adapted from graphic novels, the season does not end with a full stop, leaving audiences hoping for a continuation of the adventure.