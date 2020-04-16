Extra Butter: Zoom backgrounds for movie lovers

Mandated distancing has thrown many of us into a Zoom world; not only work meetings, but family discussions and social get-togethers have gone virtual. The other day my friend organized a dart tournament online, and three couples met on Zoom, one camera at each household focused on their dartboard, the other on the people with their cocktails. At an all-hands meeting at work, the boss gave a prize for the most creative virtual background–a colleague in a Trek-red shirt was sitting on the bridge of the Starship Enterprise. Who will win next? Your intrepid Flag Live! movie crew weighs in with their favorite Zoom virtual backgrounds.
Dan Stoffel
Finally, the all-video calls promised by sci-fi since the ‘50s has come to pass; so too has 2019, depicted in Ridley Scott’s iconic 1982 masterpiece Blade Runner. What better way to convey that ole’ dystopian vibe than a backdrop of Los Angeles’ future past?
Though when I want to get really, you know, real, I go with Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 Contagion, since the impromptu triage facility in the film looks like it could have been photographed today.
Erin Shelley
Watching an innocent subject, unaware of the creeping horror sneaking up behind them gets the adrenaline flowing. To keep coworkers on their toes, I’ll set my background to an industrial kitchen door with a small window. Peaking in is the raptor from 1993’s Jurassic Park. If the background can be made into a GIF with condensation from the raptor’s breath appearing occasionally, I’d be happy.
For something a little more pleasant, please let me be a Disney princess. Could I have the mice and birds from Cinderella or Snow White gazing at me adoringly as I slog through a meeting agenda? Please?
Sam Mossman
I think you need a couple go-to choices to reflect the tone of your online gathering. If it’s a virtual happy hour we’re after, I’m going with the front of the Quick Stop of Jay and Silent Bob fame. Snoochy buchys! If it’s a pointless online meeting that I can’t get out of, I’ll take the abandoned bathroom from the original Saw. What better way to passive-aggressively tell everyone that you want to be anywhere else than stuck in yet another awkward virtual meeting?
Charlene Gile
Like many others, while I’m safe and healthy with my family, my life has changed radically over the last few weeks. This has created some chaos. For meetings with friends who know how much I prefer established routine to constantly evolving change, I have to go with Sharknado.
For work meetings, something more tranquil is in order, in the hopes that my colleagues may be deceived into believing I have my act together. Professor McGonagall’s classroom from the Harry Potter films will do just fine.
