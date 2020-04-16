Extra Butter: Zoom backgrounds for movie lovers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mandated distancing has thrown many of us into a Zoom world; not only work meetings, but family discussions and social get-togethers have gone virtual. The other day my friend organized a dart tournament online, and three couples met on Zoom, one camera at each household focused on their dartboard, the other on the people with their cocktails. At an all-hands meeting at work, the boss gave a prize for the most creative virtual background–a colleague in a Trek-red shirt was sitting on the bridge of the Starship Enterprise. Who will win next? Your intrepid Flag Live! movie crew weighs in with their favorite Zoom virtual backgrounds.

Dan Stoffel

Finally, the all-video calls promised by sci-fi since the ‘50s has come to pass; so too has 2019, depicted in Ridley Scott’s iconic 1982 masterpiece Blade Runner. What better way to convey that ole’ dystopian vibe than a backdrop of Los Angeles’ future past?

Though when I want to get really, you know, real, I go with Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 Contagion, since the impromptu triage facility in the film looks like it could have been photographed today.

Erin Shelley