Extra Butter: Visiting beautiful locations from the couch

This is a tough time for those who love to travel.

Many people have decided—or have been forced—to cancel plans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some were planning to visit family, while others hoped to explore faraway places or simply catch a ballgame. However, a little extra time at home may provide the perfect opportunity to visit beautiful places all over the world from the comfort of your own couch. While visiting distant locations may not be the same when done vicariously through our favorite characters in the movies, it can be nice to take a trip while staying at home.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) is a good place to begin. Mitty (Ben Stiller) is a quiet photo technician working in the bowels of a New York City skyscraper. As his imagination runs wild, he ends up in such beautiful places as Iceland and the Himalayas while doing such unlikely things as jumping out of a helicopter and skateboarding down the side of a volcano. Mitty’s imaginary adventures provide us with a vicarious vacation from the real world as well as great entertainment.