Extra Butter: Visiting beautiful locations from the couch

This is a tough time for those who love to travel.
Many people have decided—or have been forced—to cancel plans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some were planning to visit family, while others hoped to explore faraway places or simply catch a ballgame. However, a little extra time at home may provide the perfect opportunity to visit beautiful places all over the world from the comfort of your own couch. While visiting distant locations may not be the same when done vicariously through our favorite characters in the movies, it can be nice to take a trip while staying at home.
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) is a good place to begin. Mitty (Ben Stiller) is a quiet photo technician working in the bowels of a New York City skyscraper. As his imagination runs wild, he ends up in such beautiful places as Iceland and the Himalayas while doing such unlikely things as jumping out of a helicopter and skateboarding down the side of a volcano. Mitty’s imaginary adventures provide us with a vicarious vacation from the real world as well as great entertainment.
After sharing in Mitty’s heartwarming adventures, couch travelers can join Chuck Nolan (Tom Hanks) while stranded on a remote tropical island in 2000’s Cast Away. Though Nolan is struggling to survive and in no position to admire the scenery, movie watchers can appreciate the verdant jungles and pristine beaches without the hardship of Nolan’s life-changing journey.
Films based on true stories such as Wild (2014), Into the Wild (2007) and A Walk in the Woods (2015) can also take audiences out of their homes and into the wilderness of Alaska, the Pacific Crest Trail and the Appalachian Trail.
Other films in which the location takes front and center include Out of Africa (1985), Seven Years in Tibet (1997) and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011). Viewers may also marvel at the beauty of the rugged Scottish landscape in the Harry Potter movies as well as the sublime terrain of New Zealand as featured in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.
For those who want action and adventure with their scenery, the James Bond movies have it all. Whether the location is a tropical paradise or an arctic stronghold, a spaceship or an underwater base, a chase through stunning European architecture or through a majestic mountain ranges, there is at least one film from the franchise that will get you there.
Now buckle you seatbelt and settle in for a virtual trip around the world.
Visiting beautiful locations from the couch
Extra Butter
By Charlene Gile
