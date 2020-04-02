Extra Butter: Trove in the time of corona

Have you made it to the deep cuts on Netflix and Amazon Prime by now? Need some fresh (or at least different) content while you’re stuck inside? Do you just need to move a bit, but your gym is closed and you don’t feel like braving that cold spring wind? Every apocalypse has a silver lining, and this silver lining is digital. Here is a brief list of streaming services that are offering free trials, many of them extended specifically in response to COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders.
Shudder (horror and supernatural): Get a free month using the code SHUTIN (normally a 7-day free trial), after which the service starts charging less than $5 per month. With content old and new, cinephiles can enjoy 30 days of scares before deciding whether to cancel before a guy with an axe comes looking for his money.
Quibi (“quick bites”): When it lifts off on April 6, you can start a 90-day free trial of this service that promises new content with daily episodes of 10 minutes or less. Perfect for that bus ride you can’t take!
Acorn TV (mostly British): Anglophiles will delight in the mysteries, comedies and documentaries available for $5.99 a month, but with the code FREE30 you can extend the normal 7-day free trial to—you guessed it—30 days. Blimey!
CBS All Access (all CBS, all the time!): Your favorite CBS oldies, plus new content like The Twilight Zone and Interrogation. If, like me, you kept putting off a subscription out of spite, even though you were curious about Star Trek Discovery, now’s the time: use the code ALL for a free month, then it’s $6 a month with commercials or $10 a month ad-free after that.
Sundance Now (indie films): Normally as low as $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial, you can bump that to 30 days with the code SUNDANCENOW30. (How do they come up with these codes anyway?)
Hulu (original and, um, not-original content): This could be a great time to catch up on Hulu originals like The Handmaid’s Tale and Castle Rock. With a 30-day free trial, you have plenty of time to decide whether to shell out as little as $5.99 per month for the service. You can also download a bundle including Disney+ and ESPN+ to satisfy the kids and sports fans of your household.
Fitness (various): If you need to move and stretch, try the new Jazzercise on Demand, Barre3 or that dreamboat Chris Hemsworth’s Centr app. All of them offer free trials. Or stay free with YouTubers like Yoga with Adriene, whose 6.5 million subscribers are a good indication that she’ll keep you flexible.
