Extra Butter: Trove in the time of corona

Acorn TV (mostly British): Anglophiles will delight in the mysteries, comedies and documentaries available for $5.99 a month, but with the code FREE30 you can extend the normal 7-day free trial to—you guessed it—30 days. Blimey!

CBS All Access (all CBS, all the time!): Your favorite CBS oldies, plus new content like The Twilight Zone and Interrogation. If, like me, you kept putting off a subscription out of spite, even though you were curious about Star Trek Discovery, now’s the time: use the code ALL for a free month, then it’s $6 a month with commercials or $10 a month ad-free after that.

Sundance Now (indie films): Normally as low as $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial, you can bump that to 30 days with the code SUNDANCENOW30. (How do they come up with these codes anyway?)