Extra Butter: Pestilential crisis

The second reboot of the Apes franchise, 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes breathes new life into the story by starting at the beginning, as a biotechnologist (James Franco) searches for a cure for Alzheimer’s in order to save his father (John Lithgow). Whoops—instead he unleashes a disease that kills off a good percentage of the human population while boosting the intelligence of apes. You know the rest. And though they have a genre all their own, I’ll throw in one zombie movie: Dawn of the Dead (2004). Zack Snyder’s first feature, a remake of George Romero’s 1978 film, throws a group of survivors together in a shopping mall to survive the apocalypse. More funny than scary, and featuring a pre-Modern Family Ty Burrell, Dawn is an entertaining glimpse at how people might band together—or turn on each other—when the virus starts to spread. It’s worth streaming on that second or third sick day.