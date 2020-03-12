Extra Butter: Pestilential crisis

A new virus begins to spread around the world, and the first thing people do is run to Walmart to buy face masks, hand sanitizer and toilet paper. The second thing they do is hunker down with a good ol’ playlist of viral apocalypse movies. The obvious films that come to mind for many are Wolfgang Petersen’s 1995 film Outbreak, starring Dustin Hoffman and Rene Russo as scientists fighting an Ebola-like disease that has broken out in California, and Contagion, Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 ensemble film about a flu pandemic that starts in China and quickly spreads across the globe. Sound familiar? Once those two are out of the way, though, it’s fun to go a bit deeper in the DVD bin of virus flicks.
You have free articles remaining.
One of the first “hard science” sci-fi movies to catch my attention was The Andromeda Strain. This 1971 film, adapted from Michael Crichton’s novel, details what happens when a space-based virus scooped up by a satellite crashes near a small New Mexico town, with an eclectic group of scientists gathering deep in a bunker in a race against time to find a cure before it spreads like wildfire. With a lot more talk than action, the film was well ahead of its time, though some aspects are fairly dated.
A deadly virus mixes with time travel in director Terry Gilliam’s superior 1995 thriller Twelve Monkeys. Bruce Willis stars as James Cole, a prisoner gunning for parole by traveling from 2035 to the 1990s to gather information about the outbreak that will devastate the planet in a few years. Locked up in a psychiatric ward for his ramblings about a global plague, Cole must kidnap his psychiatrist (Madeleine Stowe) to help him track down the origin of the disease, which may hinge on the ravings of a very unhinged fellow mental patient (Brad Pitt).
The second reboot of the Apes franchise, 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes breathes new life into the story by starting at the beginning, as a biotechnologist (James Franco) searches for a cure for Alzheimer’s in order to save his father (John Lithgow). Whoops—instead he unleashes a disease that kills off a good percentage of the human population while boosting the intelligence of apes. You know the rest. And though they have a genre all their own, I’ll throw in one zombie movie: Dawn of the Dead (2004). Zack Snyder’s first feature, a remake of George Romero’s 1978 film, throws a group of survivors together in a shopping mall to survive the apocalypse. More funny than scary, and featuring a pre-Modern Family Ty Burrell, Dawn is an entertaining glimpse at how people might band together—or turn on each other—when the virus starts to spread. It’s worth streaming on that second or third sick day.