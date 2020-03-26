Extra Butter: On staying home

The first stirrings of dismay came from China. The Lunar New Year was near, one of the big movie-going weeks of the year in the country, but an unusual flu-like virus was building into an epidemic. When Chinese officials closed movie theaters, the global film industry was concerned. Films scheduled for release that weekend were delayed and unlikely to make the originally expected box office sales. This didn’t only affect Chinese filmmakers; it also hurt the Hollywood studios counting on the big global box-office numbers that China provides. Then the epidemic spread, and with it, movie releases in the rest of the world began to be impacted. The new James Bond film, Disney’s live-action Mulan and more were removed from the March and April schedules. Then the epidemic became a pandemic.
At first, it seemed that only some people would skip movies out of fear of infection. Flagstaff’s local Harkins Theatres put into place a new seating plan to allow social distancing. That announcement came on March 13. On March 16, Harkins announced it was closing. With Flagstaff businesses shutting down to limit the spread of infection, Harkins CEO Mike Bowers informed the public that every branch of the theater franchise would go dark through March 31. Happily, all the Harkins employees will continue to receive paychecks during this time.
So, now that we aren’t going to movies, what can we film fans do?
You have free articles remaining.
Can we give thanks to the movie gods that there’s something called the Internet? Some of us could make do with our old DVDs and re-watch our favorites from years past, but what if we crave something more recent? This is a perfect time to watch films on demand. Between Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, you can catch up on recent movies—many for rent, but some free with subscriptions.
Something new that film studios are doing is releasing films for online viewing earlier than planned, Disney and Universal are among major studios doing so. Disney has Frozen II already available for rental, and both studios are offering a special price to watch newly-released films.
You can buy and watch Disney’s Onward soon. The animated feature just saw its cinematic debut a few weeks ago, and audiences can rent it starting on April 3. Universal is releasing The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma. for streaming as well. Priced higher than typical rentals, splurging might be worth it for families stuck at home. If you want to watch a film with friends but are quarantining alone, use Netflix Party—the feature allows users to host a movie that includes a live chat bar and syncs the film up for each person in the group.
We don’t know when this pandemic will allow us to feel safe in theaters again; it feels strange to stay home. Luckily, we are not movie-less.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!