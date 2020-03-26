Extra Butter: On staying home

The first stirrings of dismay came from China. The Lunar New Year was near, one of the big movie-going weeks of the year in the country, but an unusual flu-like virus was building into an epidemic. When Chinese officials closed movie theaters, the global film industry was concerned. Films scheduled for release that weekend were delayed and unlikely to make the originally expected box office sales. This didn’t only affect Chinese filmmakers; it also hurt the Hollywood studios counting on the big global box-office numbers that China provides. Then the epidemic spread, and with it, movie releases in the rest of the world began to be impacted. The new James Bond film, Disney’s live-action Mulan and more were removed from the March and April schedules. Then the epidemic became a pandemic.