Extra Butter: Never judge a book by its movie

One of my favorite T-shirts displays the statement, “Never Judge a Book by its Movie.” With so many movies adapted from books, can you count on the film to create the feelings that a reader experienced? Sometimes what makes a book memorable gets lost when adapted to a two-hour screenplay.

Last year’s The Goldfinch, based on Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel published in 2014, should have been a big hit up for all kinds of awards. Bestselling books don’t always become successful films though. The Goldfinch made less than $11 million worldwide, and it scored a measly 24 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. That fate also befell the more recent Rhythm Section, an adaptation of Mark Burnell’s thriller starring Blake Lively, which bombed at theaters.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Still, studios continue to adapt books. So far this year, we’ve seen movie versions of Hugh Lofting’s Doctor Dolittle, Henry James’ Turn of the Screw inthe updated The Turning, Jack London’s Call of the Wild and H.G. Wells’ The Invisible Man in theaters. Other book-to-film adaptations coming this year include another version of Jane Austen’s Emma and Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield. More modern stories include A.J. Finn’s The Woman in the Window and Eoin Colfer’s Artemis Fowl.