Extra Butter: Never judge a book by its movie

One of my favorite T-shirts displays the statement, “Never Judge a Book by its Movie.” With so many movies adapted from books, can you count on the film to create the feelings that a reader experienced? Sometimes what makes a book memorable gets lost when adapted to a two-hour screenplay.
Last year’s The Goldfinch, based on Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel published in 2014, should have been a big hit up for all kinds of awards. Bestselling books don’t always become successful films though. The Goldfinch made less than $11 million worldwide, and it scored a measly 24 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. That fate also befell the more recent Rhythm Section, an adaptation of Mark Burnell’s thriller starring Blake Lively, which bombed at theaters.
You have free articles remaining.
Still, studios continue to adapt books. So far this year, we’ve seen movie versions of Hugh Lofting’s Doctor Dolittle, Henry James’ Turn of the Screw inthe updated The Turning, Jack London’s Call of the Wild and H.G. Wells’ The Invisible Man in theaters. Other book-to-film adaptations coming this year include another version of Jane Austen’s Emma and Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield. More modern stories include A.J. Finn’s The Woman in the Window and Eoin Colfer’s Artemis Fowl.
Among all the remakes of classics and more contemporary stories, how can one tell if a book will become a beloved film or not? Sometimes the source material makes all the difference. Think of To Kill a Mockingbird,the adaptation of Harper Lee’s 1960 prize-winning novel, which became a prize-winning film in 1962. Francis Ford Coppola turned Mario Puzo’s crime-family saga, The Godfather, into one of the greatest films of all time as well.
Sometimes it’s what is added to a film adaptation that helps make a hit, such as musical numbers. How many more people know 1939’s The Wizard of Oz as a colorful musical starring Judy Garland than the 20th-century novel by L. Frank Baum? Cutting chunks of a novel can also help, take John Steinbeck’s East of Eden, shortened into a movie that made James Dean a star in the mid-1950s.
From J.K Rowling’s Harry Potter books to J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, favorite books can turn into popular movies. It isn’t a sure thing. For every Gone with the Wind (1939), there is certainly also a Cloud Atlas (2012). That’s why it’s never advised to judge a book by its movie.