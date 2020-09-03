Extra Butter: Great expectations for 2020: Flag Live! screen reviewers talk fall releases

Despite the disruption to so many projects this past spring and summer, there are several productions to look forward to this fall. Coming to Netflix on Sept. 16 is The Devil All the Time, produced by Jake Gyllenhaal. This hauntingly twisted story is set primarily in Knockemstiff, Ohio, and spans the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s. With a theme of good versus evil, the movie was adapted from Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel and has an all-star cast, including Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgard and Robert Pattinson. Also this fall, the DC Extended Universe brings us Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins and scheduled to be released to theaters on Oct. 2. In WW84, Wonder Woman, as Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), is reunited with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) and must battle Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig)—all while sporting a 1980s wardrobe. On Sept. 25, Amazon Prime is set to release the new series Utopia, adapted by Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects), in which a graphic novel draws fans into a conspiracy to save the world.

It looks like The Mandalorian is still scheduled for a second season in October, and I’ll be there every week glued to the new episodes. The Mandalorian is easily some of the best Star Wars content since the original trilogy, and I’m eagerly looking forward to seeing where the show goes next. Theatrical releases are still a bit uncertain, but this weekend will see Tenet in theaters, and the film has me intrigued if nothing else. Little is known about this Christopher Nolan film, something about an agency policing the flow of time or something along those lines. The mystery of it all has me hooked, and I’m hoping that this title makes the transition to streaming rather quickly. It’s tough to tell if the new onscreen iteration of Dune is going to hit the mark, but I’ve been looking forward to this since I found out that Villeneuve was taking the helm. Details are relatively sparse, but all available indications are that Frank Herbert’s science fiction epic is going to make it to the big screen in a memorable way.