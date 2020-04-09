Extra Butter: A feast for the eyes (and soul)

Many people have been eating at home more often lately, but improvisation in the kitchen is not a skill that everyone has. Fortunately, there is a selection of cooking movies and shows with amazing food that can act as inspiration for culinary experimentation during this time.
Even a plain-Jane meal tastes better when enjoyed alongside a great foodie movie like Burnt. John Wells’ 2015 drama features Adam Jones (Bradley Cooper) as a once-popular chef working on a comeback. An addiction to excess while heading a restaurant in Paris led to his downfall, so now he must check in with Dr. Rosshilde (Emma Thompson) every week to make sure he stays clean. At the same time, Jones persuades his friend Tony (Daniel Bruhl) to help his London restaurant earn three Michelin stars. Jones brings in Helene (Sienna Miller) as his sous chef and a collection of creative kitchen geniuses, such as David (Sam Keeley) and Michel (Omar Sy). From them, Jones learns new cooking techniques while getting his life back together. Watching him share ideas with other chefs, including his rival, Montgomery Reece (Matthew Rhys), and seeing the passion they share for bringing out the best in food is inspiring, even if viewers are only inspired to add a few new ingredients to their mac and cheese.
Lasse Hallstrom’s The Hundred Foot Journey is another great dinnertime treat. The story of an Indian family opening a restaurant in France is a perfect pairing with supper at home. Family cook Hassan (Manish Dayal) enjoys growing success as a chef, earning his restaurant two Michelin stars and shooting for a third. Watching him savor the food he shares with his family is a real joy.
Audrey Wells’ Under the Tuscan Sun is another contender. In the film, Frances (Diane Lane) is not competitive with her cooking; she simply wants to share good food with good friends in her new home in Italy. This movie offers a chance to share dinner vicariously with Frances’ friends in beautiful Tuscany.
There are many shows to help a person prepare a better meal, but Alton Brown is a favorite culinary expert for many. Whether he is taking audiences on a trip across the United States exploring regional recipes and roadside eateries in the Food Network’s Feasting on Asphalt, or helping restauranteurs avoid kitchen disasters in Good Eats, he provides sage advice and savory tips for cooks and food-lovers of all levels.
As Julia Child would say, “Bon appétit!”
