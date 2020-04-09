Extra Butter: A feast for the eyes (and soul)

Many people have been eating at home more often lately, but improvisation in the kitchen is not a skill that everyone has. Fortunately, there is a selection of cooking movies and shows with amazing food that can act as inspiration for culinary experimentation during this time.

Even a plain-Jane meal tastes better when enjoyed alongside a great foodie movie like Burnt. John Wells’ 2015 drama features Adam Jones (Bradley Cooper) as a once-popular chef working on a comeback. An addiction to excess while heading a restaurant in Paris led to his downfall, so now he must check in with Dr. Rosshilde (Emma Thompson) every week to make sure he stays clean. At the same time, Jones persuades his friend Tony (Daniel Bruhl) to help his London restaurant earn three Michelin stars. Jones brings in Helene (Sienna Miller) as his sous chef and a collection of creative kitchen geniuses, such as David (Sam Keeley) and Michel (Omar Sy). From them, Jones learns new cooking techniques while getting his life back together. Watching him share ideas with other chefs, including his rival, Montgomery Reece (Matthew Rhys), and seeing the passion they share for bringing out the best in food is inspiring, even if viewers are only inspired to add a few new ingredients to their mac and cheese.