Nicole’s impossible, but possibly possible ideas

In June, I bet my husband that we’d have to move away within five years forced out by drought and fire. By July, fires were out but our roads turned to rivers. We could stay, if we got a boat. Living in Arizona in general has an absurdist feel to it. Cacti are weird plants in general. Here, it rains in the summer. Here, the population shifts with the seasons. Here, as you may know from my previous column, the state government represents the rich and powerful instead of the people. Well, that may be widely true across the country but feels particularly true here when, for instance, you might see me and my friend Shamah in Heritage Square trying to get signatures on the ballot to reinstate the proposition that the voters already petitioned and voted for but, again, the legislature overrode the people’s voices and made loopholes and flat taxes to ensure the public schools would be forever poor. If you want a quick lesson on Sisyphus and his uphill rock pushing just to have a rock roll right back down the hill, please get thee to a petition (and get thee to the petitions anyway because one day, our vote will stick).