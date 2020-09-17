Wimpy leaders ignore strong people

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Right-wing Republicans and corporate Democrats have become a pathetic bunch of “No-can-do Nancys.”

Faced with an economy reeling from the plutocratic policies that these same lawmakers pushed down upon us, they are now whimpering that America is too weak to meet the obvious needs of its own people. “We must surrender to the Gods of Economic Despair,” they cry. At a time when history calls for our leaders to step forth with a bit of FDR boldness and rally grassroots people to rebuild our economy, they trumpet for retreat, giving up on America’s historic ideal of the common good.

A jobs program? “Everyone for themselves,” they shout. Health care for all? “Go to the emergency room,” they scream. Social Security? “Socialism,” they screech, “run away from it!” Public education? “Can’t afford it,” they tell us, as they turn their backs on hundreds of thousands of teachers soon to be fired. Repair America’s rotting infrastructure? “Too big for us,” they wail, “leave it to the next generation.”