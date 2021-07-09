Why corporations pay millions for executive mediocrity

Most people believe the American economy is being rigged by and for bankers, CEOs and other super-rich elites, because… well, because it is!

With their hired armies of lawmakers, lobbyists, lawyers and the like, they fix the economic rules so even-more of society’s money and power flows uphill to them. Take corporate CEOs. While 2020 was somewhere between a downer and devastating for most people, the CEO class made out like bandits, with each of the three top paid corporate honchos pocketing as much as a billion dollars in personal pay!

Are they geniuses, or what? What. All three of their corporations ended 2020 with big financial losses and declining value. So how can such mediocrity produce such lavish rewards? Simple — rig the pay machine.

Today’s corporate system of setting compensation for top executives is a flimflam disguised as a model of management rectitude. On its face, it sounds good — “Pay for performance,” it’s called, meaning the CEO does well if the company does well.