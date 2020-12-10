Who cares who the Secretary of Agriculture is?

The media and all recent presidents have dismissed ag as a second-tier slot that essentially “belongs” to the giants of industrial agribusiness. This has enriched faraway corporate executives and absentee owners, but it’s been disastrous for farm families, small town residents, and rural vitality. While the national media and their own government look the other way, a broad, multi-racial, diversity of millions of middle- and low-income rural families face economic and social devastation. Not only are farmers being crushed by profiteering monopolies at all levels of ag, but the larger rural community is also being run over by massive polluters and pipeliners, low-wage factories, predatory retail chains and other corporate extractors of rural wealth. The result is a countryside beset by a surge of farm closures, joblessness, Main Street bankruptcies, creeping poverty, loss of healthcare services, weather calamities due to climate change, lack of broadband, outmigration of youth, COVID-19, suicides… and a host of other plagues.