What should happen to “Pandemic Profiteers”?

Wartime profiteering has been as common in our country as war itself.

Indeed, during the American Revolution, assorted corrupt merchants and traders lined their pockets by controlling the supply and jacking up the prices on various goods they sold to the Continental Army and to the general public. Often though, feisty colonials struck back at the gougers. In 1777, for example, when a Boston merchant was found to be hording imports of coffee and sugar to create an artificial shortage so he could charge exorbitant prices to the area’s families, a band of enraged Bean Town women took matters into their own hands—they beat up the guy and confiscated his stock!

It’s time for indignant citizens today to confront a new breed of shameful greed merchants: Pandemic profiteers. Such corporate scammers as Boeing, American Airlines and Marriott have rushed to Washington, shoving aside millions of devastated victims of the COVID-19 crisis to demand that corporations be first in line for a massive government rescue.