What’s behind a mask? (copy)

The chief cultural emblem of our times is this: Wearing a mask. Or not.

These low-tech, high-impact, low-cost coverings are so simple and effective at helping reduce the COVID-19 infection rate that our top political leaders’ failure to produce, distribute and require them en masse when the pandemic first spread ranks somewhere between stupid and criminal. But while our “leaders” failed, the people themselves have led, rapidly turning homemade mask-making into a booming cottage industry and a charitable act.

Meanwhile, though, big corporations rushed out like masked thieves to exploit the crisis. Even as their lobbyists shoved to the front of the line to grab billions in public relief funds meant for small Main Street businesses, they churned out touchie-feelie PR campaigns portraying Amazon warehouses, Heafty trash bags, McDonald’s fries and Walmart’s forced-to-work clerks as the epitome of all-in-this-together Americanism. Their message in this global pandemic is that what unites us as a people is crass commercialism—so buy something from us!