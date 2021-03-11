What Makes Ted Cruz So Despicable?

In February, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz ran off to a luxury resort in sunny Cancún, Mexico, during the deep freeze that devastated millions of his constituents. But I wasn’t mad that Ted fled; what upset me was that the government let him back into our country.

Cruz is, after all, the two-legged, self-aggrandizing ego that arrogantly and illegally tried to cancel the ballots of millions of voters in last year’s presidential election. Then, he helped dupe a crowd of Trumpeteers into storming our nation’s Capitol in a violent and silly attempt to seize control of our government by force. Now the wannabe autocrat is demanding that the Supreme Court suppress the people’s democratic will.

He’s teamed-up with the sour old corporate plutocrat, Mitch McConnell, to back a ploy by Arizona Republicans to disenfranchise Latino, Indigenous American and Black voters. Cruz and McConnell demand that the Court’s partisan Republican justices gut America’s landmark Voting Rights Act, which prohibits states from altering election rules to give minority voters less opportunity to participate in the political process than Anglos.