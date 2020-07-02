Trump versus the wisdom of Robert E. Lee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While our present President’s moral character seems stuck somewhere between boorish and brutish, it’s only fair to note that he also has an aesthetic dimension.

This surprising side of Trump popped out several days after the Charlottesville attacks by raging white supremacists. In a presidential tweet, he said: “Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart.” Yes, very sad to see a resurfacing of raw bigotry ripping so viciously into America’s historic attempts to create a culture of mutual respect and unity in a nation of extraordinary diversity—e pluribus unum, as our national maxim puts it.

Oh… wait. That’s not what Donald meant. Rather than criticizing those who are out to rip apart the American culture’s Big Idea of Egalitarianism, this was just more babble from the boorish Trump. He was actually advocating the continued presence of statues of Confederate champions of racism—pieces of bronze and granite that publicly celebrate America’s shameful period of slavery, secession and white supremacy.