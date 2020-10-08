Trump’s Rule of Lies

Well, “nothing else”… unless you count a record-shattering number of more than 20,000 documented lies he’s uttered in only three-and-a-half years. He’s now lying that a tsunami of voter fraud is about to hit our land and deny him reelection. Of course, as every investigation has concluded, the only widespread voter fraud in our country is the GOP fraud that voter fraud is rampant. But what’s really at work here is that The Donald is in a cold panic about losing, so his only hope is to do two things: First, use the fraud bugaboo as an excuse to restrict voting in precincts that vote for Democrats; and, second, delegitimize a Democratic win in advance by creating the myth that his loss could only be caused by hordes of illegal voters.