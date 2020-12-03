Trump’s bassackwards government

Gosh, our Trasher-in-chief has really been busy lately, calling Kamala Harris “nasty” and calling our post offices “a joke.”

But, instead of trash-talking, shouldn’t a president be, you know, running the government? Nah… that bores him. Besides, that’s why he packed his cabinet with all those corporate lobbyists who are skilled at trying to rig our government to serve moneyed elites. Now, empowered by Trump, these special interests are our government, literally setting and running America’s economic, environmental, health and other public policies. And what a job they’re doing—on us!

Check out Andrew Wheeler, head of Trump’s EPA. He had been the top lobbyist for a coal mining giant, constantly fighting environmental rules to make this notoriously foul industry clean up its act. Now, the befouler’s lobbyist is making the rules, allowing Big Coal and other fossil fuel giants pour more toxic contaminants into our air and water.