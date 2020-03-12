Trump flees Afghanistan, but US still there

It’s over. Donald the Dealmaker says that he has negotiated an end to America’s long nightmare in Afghanistan, finally terminating 18-plus years of grinding war (the longest in US history).
Only… he hasn’t. His "deal" with a group of Taliban officials is just a cynical, face-saving device to withdraw a few troops so Trump can claim in his re-election campaign that he’s fulfilling his 2016 promise to “end endless wars.” The deal is so weak that Trump’s own secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, could muster nothing but weasel words to describe it: “We are now on the cusp of having an opportunity [for peace] which may not succeed,” he mumbled.
You have free articles remaining.
Indeed, it already failed—the hiatus in hostilities promised by Trump’s peace ploy was violated just three days after it was signed! On March 3, the Taliban mounted 43 attacks on security checkpoints run by the US-backed Afghan military, killing at least 25 of our allied soldiers. Embarrassingly, this sudden re-eruption of outright war came only a few hours after Trump himself bragged to reporters that he had telephoned the Taliban’s chief peace negotiator, who had assured him that Taliban leaders “don’t want violence.” Our wheeler-dealer-in-chief called it “a very good talk.”
Talk aside, war is real, and it’s not ended by a presidential PR job. Far from withdrawing from Afghanistan, Trump’s hoked-up agreement actually extends US entanglement by specifically committing our troops and taxpayers to keep backing and financing the weak Afghan military indefinitely—while also pledging to continue paying for and propping up this wobbly nation’s notoriously-corrupt, deeply-divided and hopelessly-incompetent government.
In short, as usual in a Trump deal, this one is all about him—far from extricating the US, it’s an escape clause written for his political advantage.
Populist author, public speaker and radio commentator Jim Hightower writes The Hightower Lowdown, a monthly newsletter chronicling the ongoing fights by America’s ordinary people against rule by plutocratic elites. Sign up at www.hightowerlowdown.org.