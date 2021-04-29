Should water be a wet dream for Wall Street speculators?

Oh great—here comes a new stealth attack on the fragile, life-sustaining natural resources of Planet Earth. This assault is by Wall Street alchemists who’re out to redefine one of our most basic resources: Water.

Everyone knows that water is “invaluable”—it’s literally life, requiring a constant intake by each of us… or we quickly die. But the Wizards of Wall Street want to reduce potable H2O from its environmental, humanitarian and spiritual essence to just another perishable economic good that they can market-price and sell to the highest bidder—literally turning our water into speculators’ gold.

This contrivance has opened the door for financial manipulators who’ve quietly been devising razzle-dazzle schemes to allow rich global investors to play in water. They’re now pushing water futures, automated split-second trading, “water grabbing” ventures, hedging schemes and other financialization hustles to maneuver the monetary value of this essential resources.