Save our Post Office… and our right to vote

As progressive champion John Lewis warned, your right to vote “is not guaranteed. You can lose it.”

You see, it’s one thing to “have the right” to cast your ballot, but it’s quite another thing to be able to exercise that right. During the past decade, Republican officials and operatives have become experts at voter-suppression, using legal technicalities, poll closures, fraud, fearmongering and plain old thuggish intimidation to shut out voters who’re inclined to support Democratic candidates. Rather than winning votes, their game is preventing votes.

And now comes Donald Trump with a pernicious scheme to keep millions of us from having our say in November’s election. Here’s the story: Because of the spreading COVID-19 health crisis, a majority of Americans are reluctant to risk their lives by voting in crowded polling places. Shouldn’t be a problem, though—just let everyone who’s concerned use our nation’s excellent, reliable, trusted postal service to cast their votes by mail.