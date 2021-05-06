Rich whites trying to suppress Native Americans. Again

It’s tough being rich. For one thing, you have to be on constant alert to keep commoners from encroaching on your turf and upsetting your sense of proper social order.

Consider the angst of the swells who summer in the Hamptons, an ultra-toney seaside enclave of New York City’s old-wealth families and Wall Street elites on the eastern tip of Long Island. For generations they’ve used local ordinances to keep us riffraff out of their exclusive communities. But now, they find themselves besieged by—believe it or not—Indians!

The small reservation of some 1,600 members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation has also been there for generations. In fact, it’s the rich white residents who are the invaders, for their Anglo predecessors first descended on Shinnecock lands in 1640. Today, the Indigenous people struggle with poverty, gazing across a small bay at the huge summer mansions of their Gatsbyesque invaders.