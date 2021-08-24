Repair your own products? Corporations say no!

America’s economic and political inequality has led workaday Americans to exclaim: “The system is broken. Let’s fix it!”

But there’s another version of this protest that I’m hearing more frequently these days: “The system is fixed. Let’s break it!” That certainly applies to such rigged systems as money in politics and voter suppression, but it’s also relevant to seemingly mundane matters that restrain our personal freedoms.

One of the insidious “fixes” we need to break is the claim by brand-name corporations that we consumers must be banned by law from repairing the products they sell to us! The weak battery in your cell phone, the fuel sensor in a farmer’s tractor, some gizmo in the toaster you bought, a fuse in your business’ delivery truck – you could fix all of these yourself or, with little hassle, take the problem to a local repair shop.