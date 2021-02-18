Push hard and fast for the Big Change America needs

Grassroots progressives put Biden in the White House… but what do we get for that?

Nothing guaranteed, but at least he gives us the possibility of winning some progressive policies. Unlike when Clinton and Obama fleetingly raised hopes in 1992 and 2008 that progress was possible—only to disappoint us—two new factors give progressive proposals a greater chance this time. First, is Biden himself. A core part of his political make-up is that he’s Joe Labor, coming to the job with a genuine affinity for working stiffs. For Biden, labor rights are not wonkish issues, but about showing gut-level respect for working families, actually caring about the well-being of workers.

Second—and most important—is you and me.This is not ’92 or ’08, when our incoming presidents simply said “Thank you and goodbye” to grassroots backers, then handed the government’s economic keys to Wall Street bankers and corporate lobbyists. We won’t allow Biden to do that and he knows it. Today, there’s an organized, battle-tested Left on alert in practically every congressional district. Plus, we now have a growing cadre of unwilting agitators who’re influential members of Congress, willing to expose and oppose insider sellouts.