Pessimism is the stealth enemy of progressivism

There's a short-circuit in the political convictions of some progressive-minded voters these days.

While big majorities are making clear that they need and want bold, transformative changes in today’s rigged system, many of them are not voting that way in this year’s Democratic presidential primary elections. After 30 years of being knocked down and held down, nearly a majority of Americans now say our corporate-controlled economy needs “a complete overhaul”—yet “Go-slow-Joe” Biden, who supports only small, incremental tinkering with the corporate system, is getting many of their votes. Why?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One factor is the constant drumbeat by the mass media and the Democratic Party establishment that the progressive agenda is too radical, too hot… too democratic! They lie that while you might want strong progressive change, most do not, so Trump will win if you vote your true beliefs. This is just establishment fearmongering, pitting you against neighbors who actually agree with you. But it spreads a crisis of confidence in one’s own convictions.