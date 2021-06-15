Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and You — Which One Pays Taxes?

Here’s a thought-provoking bumper sticker: “The system is fixed. We must break it.”

This thought came into vivid focus recently when a news report by ProPublica revealed that a nest of preening multi-billionaires — led by the likes of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Michael Bloomberg — have been playing America’s rigged tax system to dodge paying their share of upkeep for the society that so-lavishly enriches them. In a leak of actual IRS data, the 25 richest Americans were exposed for using tricks and loopholes to pay barely 3% of their enormous riches to our public treasury — while ordinary working people shell out about 24% of their meager income.

Check out the manipulations by Amazon "jeffe Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man. Even as his riches skyrocketed by $120 billion from 2006 to 2018, he paid just 1% in taxes on that huge gain. One year, in which his wealth swelled by $18 billion, he even took a $4,000 tax credit from us for the care of his children.