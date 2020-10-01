How social distancing can bring us together

Suddenly, “social distancing” is our new national etiquette abruptly supplanting handshakes, hugs, gatherings and other forms of ingrained communal behavior by us humans. Awkward. Disconcerting. Isolating.

Yet, as we frantically scramble to deter the health and economic ravages of COVID-19, we might benefit by pondering a self-inflicted cause of the contagion’s disastrous spread: Social distancing! For some 40 years, American corporations and governments have imposed economic, political, and social policies to distance the financial fortunes of the wealthy few from the well-being of the workaday majority.

Consider the interrelationship of multimillionaires with the unseen kitchen staff of restaurants where they dine. To further enrich themselves, such multimillionaires have forced low-wage policies on food preparers, denied health coverage for them and lobbied to kill proposals to provide paid sick leave. So, a kitchen worker coughs because he or she is infected with coronavirus, but doesn’t know it, since the worker has no healthcare coverage for testing. Even though running a fever, the staffer must come to work or lose the job. A few days later, a multimillionaire coughs, because… well, COVID-19 doesn’t distinguish between rich and poor.