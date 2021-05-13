How about an award for Sleaziest Corporate Profiteering?

We’ve got the Academy Awards, the Emmy’s and GRAMMYs… but what should we call the award for the most extraordinary performance by a corporate profiteer? How about the “Sleazy,” with winners getting a solid gold sculpture of a middle finger? There were so many worthy contenders, but one corporation exhibited uncommon callousness, so the 2021 Sleazy goes to … Tyson Foods!

The meatpacking giant has regularly run roughshod over workers, farmers, communities and the environment—not to mention the millions of animals it fattens and slaughters. But the coronavirus pulled out the worst in Tyson’s corporate ethic. Last April, its billionaire chair, John Tyson, ranted that health officials who were closing several of his slaughterhouses that had become hotbeds of contagion were creating another crisis: A national meat shortage!